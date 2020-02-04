LSU’s Khayla Pointer named SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball player Khayla Pointer has been named the SEC Player of the Week according to league offices.
Pointer scored her 800th career point during the fourth quarter of the Texas A&M win.
Her nine points in the fourth quarter of the game helped kept LSU in the game, LSU won the game over Texas A&M 59-58.
In the win over Texas A&M, the Tiger guard had 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. For the week, Pointer went 15-of-31 (.484) from the field, 5-of-8 (.625) from the behind the arc and 7-of-11 (.636) from the charity stripe.
During the game against Florida Pointer scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two steals in the win. Fellow guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 14 points. She was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.
