LSU LB Donte Starks posts to Instagram about suspension

By Amanda Lindsley | February 3, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks has been suspended from the LSU football team for violating team rules.

Head coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Starks posted on Instagram Monday, Feb. 3 about his suspension.

Donte Starks posts to Instagram about suspension from team. (Source: Instagram)

In the post Starks said, “I know everybody saw or heard the news but I want y’all to know that I’m truly sorry for the disappointments.”

Starks’ suspension is the first major disciplinary action of the offseason following LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship win on Jan. 13.

The former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School in Marrero, La. only played in three games against Northwestern State, Utah State, and Florida during the 2019 season.

