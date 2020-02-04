LSU LB Donte Starks posts to Instagram about suspension

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks has been suspended from the LSU football team for violating team rules.
Head coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Starks posted on Instagram Monday, Feb. 3 about his suspension.
In the post Starks said, “I know everybody saw or heard the news but I want y’all to know that I’m truly sorry for the disappointments.”
Starks’ suspension is the first major disciplinary action of the offseason following LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship win on Jan. 13.
The former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School in Marrero, La. only played in three games against Northwestern State, Utah State, and Florida during the 2019 season.
RELATED STORIES:
- Bo Pelini returns as LSU defensive coordinator
- LSU Football: Hyping up the Tigers
- LSU AD Scott Woodward speaks at Catholic High about Tigers’ historic season
- REPORT: LSU picks up second 4-star commitment of the day with RB Kevontre Bradford
- REPORT: 4-star WR Alex Adams commits to LSU
- After LSU fan starts GoFundMe to buy Clemson mascot new outfit, money raised will be used to save wild tigers worldwide
- President Trump congratulates LSU’s football team on national title during White House visit
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.