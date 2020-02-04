LSU to host regional Quidditch championship Feb. 8 & 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge will be the magical location for the US Southwest Regional Quidditch Championship this weekend.
Inspired by the magical sport in the Harry Potter novels, Quidditch is now sport played by all genders, with 450 teams worldwide.
LSU’s Quidditch team is one of the oldest programs in the country.
College teams from Louisiana and Texas will compete at the LSU UREC Field Complex for the title of regional champion and a trip to the US Quidditch Cup.
The championship will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The LSU Quidditch team will play on Saturday at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5:15 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. However, guests are encouraged to RSVP to the event via Eventbrite.
Guests can choose to show support for US Quidditch by paying an admission fee, which is a pay what you can RSVP.
According to USQ, funds raised through admission “will have a positive impact on our mission to advance the sport by organizing events and programs that build community and empower all genders to compete together.”
- Austin Quidditch
- Baylor University
- LSU
- SHSU Quidditch
- Texas A&M Quidditch
- Texas Quidditch
- Texas State Quidditch
- Texas Tech Quidditch Club
- The Silver Phoenix
- UTSA Club Quidditch
This event is in partnership between USQ and Visit Baton Rouge.
The LSU UREC Field Complex is located on Gourrier Ave in Baton Rouge.
