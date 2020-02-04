LSU hires former Saints and Tulane assistant Carter Sheridan as offensive analyst

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans native Carter Sheridan is headed up I-10 to join LSU’s football coaching staff as offensive analyst. Sheridan previously coached with the Saints and Tulane.
Sheridan spent 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Sheridan primarily worked with receivers in his time with the Black and Gold. Sheridan was receivers coach with the Wave also.
Sheridan graduated from St. Augustine High School. He worked on the Purple Knight coaching staff this past season.
