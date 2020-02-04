Kiya Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row Kiya Johnson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Johnson earned three victories on Friday, Jan. 31 against Alabama.
The Dallas native secured the all-around win with a 39.600, a vault with a career-high of 9.95, and floor by matching her career-high with a 9.975. Johnson also set a new career-high on bars with a 9.875.
Johnson currently owns 12 titles this season with three in the all-around, three vault, four on floor and two on beam. The honor by the league is the third for Johnson this season. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after the third meet of the season and the SEC Freshman of the Week after the fourth meet.
Overall, Johnson ranks second on floor and vault and fifth in the all-around in the nation.
The No. 9 LSU Tigers will travel to No. 22 Oregon State and Arizona State on Saturday, Feb 8. The meet is scheduled to star at 1:30 p.m. and fans can stream the meet through pac-12.com/live.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.