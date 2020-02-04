Husband: Drive-by shooting injures wife while babysitting 5-month-old inside home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One woman is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after family says a drive-by shooting happened on their street riddled their house with bullet holes while a baby was inside.
Police are investigating after a shooting in the Bywater happened in the 1300 block of Independence Street around 4 p.m. today.
A Bywater man says he had to ask twice after his wife calmly called him this afternoon.
“She sounded all right, she said ‘I’ve been shot’, I said ‘what’, she said ‘I've been shot, you have to come home’. So, I was on my way that was it,” he said.
He says he hurried home to a chaotic scene, police vehicles cordoned off the 1300 block of Independence Street to investigate a shooting. After speaking with his wife, he says she was inside the home, babysitting a family friend’s 5-month-old baby who was on the floor.
“Had the baby that she was watching for my granddaughter’s friend that was on the floor in the den, then she walked out the den in the kitchen, that’s when the bullet hit her,” he said.
He says his wife was grazed on her side by one of the dozens of bullets in a drive-by shooting. The baby was not hurt, but bullets hit the side of his home, shed, and another nearby car.
“The guy pulls up and they start shooting at him, I don’t know who the guy is, or what. I don’t know nothing,” he said.
He says he’s tired of it, because of the decades he’s lived in this home with his family, he says this is the second time his home has been shot.
“This time my wife got shot inside the house, and the bullet goes right way up there. We just innocent bystanders in your house and you’re not protected,” he said.
Neighbors helped him make repairs to his garage door shed, so he could hurry to the hospital to see his wife. Grateful that this time, his loved ones will be OK.
“Everyone’s telling me she's at the hospital tonight talking to her,” he said.
The NOPD says they have no further details on this shooting investigation.
