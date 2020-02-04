Former major at Angola convicted of beating handcuffed, shackled inmate

“Corrections officers are charged with the duty of protecting the public, not abusing those who have been lawfully incarcerated. This district contains several penal institutions, and this should serve as a warning to those who would abuse their power that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue those who violate the public trust. I commend all of the agencies responsible for this conviction, and want to thank them for their partnership in this important matter," US Attorney Brandon Fremin stated.