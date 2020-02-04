FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat for severe weather Wednesday raised from marginal to slight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NWS Storm Prediction Center increased the potential for severe weather around the Baton Rouge viewing area Tuesday morning, raising the threat to a Slight Risk (a 2/5 on the threat scale). Officially, the Slight Risk is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, but the real opportunity for severe weather in the WAFB region will be from around midday Wednesday into Wednesday evening.
Plan for passing showers through Tuesday evening, with isolated to scattered rains through the night and into Wednesday morning. While the Storm Team cannot rule out a rumble or two of thunder through the night and into the morning, severe weather is not a concern until later Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 60s with mid 60s expected for Wednesday morning’s commute. As the morning progresses, rain coverage will increase as will the potential for storms. A cold front will be slowly advancing across the state Wednesday, but could still be draped over southeast Louisiana at midnight.
Wednesday’s severe weather threat potential has been increased due to a couple of factors:
- A moist and unstable atmosphere over the WAFB area will take advantage of temperatures in the 70s Wednesday
- Mid/upper-level winds that will support shear and help intensify developing storms
Thunderstorm winds are the primary severe threat Wednesday, followed by isolated tornadoes and pockets of large hail.
The severe threat should be declining late Wednesday evening and into the night as the cold front moves east. However, a second wave of energy is expected to track northeastward out of the western Gulf during the night and into early Thursday morning. While this second round of action is not expected to produce severe storms, it will extend the period of rains through Thursday morning and add to rain amounts across the region. Most of the WAFB region can expect between 1” and 2” of rain over the two days, with isolated totals potentially reaching 3” to 4” for locations that deal with multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms.
The rain should be ending by or before midday Thursday, with slow clearing late Thursday afternoon and into the evening. However, get ready for a cool and damp afternoon, with daytime temperatures in the low 50s compared to the recent run of afternoons in the 70s.
Sunshine is back Friday with highs in the low 60s. A relatively benign cool front will slide through Louisiana Saturday, bringing clouds and the potential for a few passing showers. Set rain chances Saturday at 20% or less with a high around 70°. Mostly clear skies Sunday morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs Sunday in the upper 60s.
The forecast for next week is messy, but the general pattern is one of a prolonged run of unsettled weather days. The Storm Team is currently calling for scattered to likely rains through the entire workweek, but acknowledges that day to day forecast confidence is low.
