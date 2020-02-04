FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat for severe weather Wednesday raised from marginal to slight

The severe threat should be declining late Wednesday evening and into the night as the cold front moves east. However, a second wave of energy is expected to track northeastward out of the western Gulf during the night and into early Thursday morning. While this second round of action is not expected to produce severe storms, it will extend the period of rains through Thursday morning and add to rain amounts across the region. Most of the WAFB region can expect between 1” and 2” of rain over the two days, with isolated totals potentially reaching 3” to 4” for locations that deal with multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms.