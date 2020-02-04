FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather expected to move in Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more relatively dry day ahead before the potential increases for severe weather Wednesday.
In the meantime, it’s a warm early February morning with temperatures starting out in the low/mid 60°s.
We’re looking at a few isolated/scattered showers today on First Alert Doppler radar.
Highs topping out in the mid/upper 70°s.
Overnight, increasing coverage of showers with a low in the mid 60°s.
Wednesday, we are under a slight risk for severe weather. Showers and storms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening Wednesday. Locally heavy rains could also be an issue for some locations between Wednesday and Thursday. The latest outlook from the NWS Weather Prediction Center (as available Monday afternoon) projects widespread 1.5” to 2.5” rain totals over the two-day period, with locally higher amounts possible.
Fortunately, area rivers and bayous are in fairly good shape and should be able to handle the excess runoff. However, be ready for wet commutes, especially Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with roadway ponding in the usual places.
The rain should end Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks to be largely dry, although the latest First Alert forecast does include isolated showers Saturday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s for the entire WAFB region. Unfortunately, scattered to numerous rains return to the forecast for the first part of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.