Emergency crews respond to reported shooting at Louisiana Culinary Institute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting on Airline Highway Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute.
The call went out not long before 3:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of Airline Highway at the Louisiana Culinary Institute.
Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital. It’s unclear what their condition is at this time. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding.
Officials with the institute say the shooting did not involve anyone at the school.
