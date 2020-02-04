Doctor: Louisiana residents should worry about the flu not coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Feb. 4, more than 20 countries are reporting cases of the new deadly strain of coronavirus and more than 400 people are dead.
The headlines sound pretty bad but do you really need to worry here in Louisiana?
As of right now, there have not been any reported cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana and no one has even been tested for it in Baton Rouge.
Dr. Catherine O'Neil, the associate chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake hospital says the risk is so low... we really shouldn't even be worried... rather their focus should be on another... far deadly virus.
“I think on average people should have a low level of worry about coronavirus in the United States. They should be very worried about influenza right now because we’re at the height of flu season, we’re seeing a lot of flu cases locally and coronavirus should be a thought when you read the news but not a worry,” O’Neil said.
Some tips if you are worried about catching the flu:
- Wash your hands regularly
- Stay away from anyone who is sick
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.