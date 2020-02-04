Crews respond to 2 overnight house fires in Baton Rouge; 1 ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews were called out to two separate house fires Monday night in Baton Rouge.
The first fire happened around 10:25 p.m. at a vacant house on N. Acadian Thruway. Firefighters believe the fire was intentionally set, but have not identified a person of interest. If you have any information about this fire, call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 225-354-1419.
The second fire happened just before 11 p.m. on Pluskat Avenue.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by a pot left on the stove. The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
