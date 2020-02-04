BRPD offers Equalizer Women’s Self Defense class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is sponsoring an Equalizer Women’s Self Defense (EWSD) course in February.
The program empowers women to recognize and avoid violent situations. The program gives women the tools they need to survive and escape physically violent situations in the event they are attacked.
Women ages 13 and older are encouraged to take the course.
The course is taught by certified law enforcement officers.
There are four classes in total. You must attend all four classes, which will be held on Feb. 4, 6, 11, and 13 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Classes will take place at the BRPD training facility on Airline Highway.
It is recommended that you dress comfortably and bring a snack or something to drink.
To register for the class, click HERE.
