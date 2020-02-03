10 years ago, Demi Lovato tweeted about singing at the Super Bowl ‘one day’

(WAFB) - Dreams do come true.
Ten years ago, Demi Lovato tweeted about singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy....” she tweeted on Feb. 7, 2010.
On Feb. 2, 2020, right before the Chiefs took on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Lovato did exactly that, wowing the crowd and social media in the process. The hashtag #YesDemi started trending as she absolutely nailed her performance.
Lovato shared a screenshot on Instagram of the tweet before getting up on the big stage with the caption, “dreams do come true.”
Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from behind to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy and captured the Super Bowl MVP trophy, the youngest player to receive the honor in NFL history.
