Teacher placed on leave from Zachary’s Northwestern Middle School

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary has been placed on leave following an investigation by school and the Zachary Police Department.
Zachary Community Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier told WAFB the teacher was immediately placed on leave after an allegation was brought the school district’s attention on Jan. 24.
Devillier declined to comment on why the teacher was being investigated.
The Zachary Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation. Police Chief David McDavid says no arrests have been made yet in the case.
