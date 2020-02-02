Potential for severe weather by mid-week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain quiet as we start the workweek.
You’ll notice an increase in clouds through the day Monday, but we stay dry.
The clouds will keep morning temperatures from being as cold Monday, but you’ll still want a light jacket. Temperatures will remain above early February norms through Wednesday.
Our next storm system is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday.
A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for the local area all day Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Long-range models are starting to come into better agreement that we could see two rounds of strong to severe storms.
Potential round 1 could occur Wednesday afternoon and evening in the form of individualized t-storms. This would pose a greater risk for possible tornadoes.
Potential round 2 will come as the cold front passes through sometime Thursday morning. This will be in the form of a line of t-storms capable of producing widespread damaging winds.
For now, the First Alert Storm Team suspects the local area could see a few strong to severe t-storms with a severe weather watch possible Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The severe threat for Wednesday at this time appears greater so a First Alert Day has been designated Wednesday.
Stay weather aware by keeping up with our free First Alert Weather App and our upcoming newscasts as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.
Once the cold front passes, temperatures will take a big dip to end the work/school week. We’ll be back to weather you’ll need a jacket for on Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend a nice warming trend begins.
A weak cold front looks to pass through the area Saturday afternoon and evening and could trigger a few showers.
Don’t let the 20% rain chance Saturday keep you from your outdoor plans which might include Baton Rouge’s newest Mardi Gras parade the Krewe of Oshun.
Sunday’s dog parade in downtown looks picture perfect.
The following work/school week looks a bit unsettled with scattered t-showers in the forecast to close out our exclusive 10-day forecast.
