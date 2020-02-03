Police: 7-year-old from Baker killed in crash on Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a seven-year-old child was killed in a crash in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. in the 13600 block of Goodwood Boulevard.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said Joedi Russell Davis, 7, of Baker, was playing with other children in a yard along the boulevard and ran into the roadway.
Davis was then hit by a 2003 GMC SUV. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
It is not clear if the driver of the SUV will face any charges. The crash remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
