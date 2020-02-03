MISSING: Search underway for elderly Gonzales man with dementia

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help finding a missing Gonzales man who suffers from dementia.
APSO authorities say Sabas Duplessis Jr., 79, was last seen leaving his house Monday morning (Feb. 3) in a 2001 gold Toyota Tacoma with Louisiana license plate number X0608625.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Duplessis is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. He has blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Duplessis’ whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
