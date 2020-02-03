LSU ranks in top 15 of preseason NCBWA poll

DALLAS (WAFB) - The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its preseason poll Monday and LSU is ranked in the top 15.
The Tigers come in at No. 13 on the list. They start the season on Friday, Feb. 14 with a three-game weekend series hosting Indiana.
SEC rival Vanderbilt is ranked No. 1 on the preseason poll. Louisville, Texas Tech, Georgia, and Miami round out the top five. There are six SEC schools in the top 10.
NCBWA PRESEASON POLL:
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Arizona State
- Florida
- Mississippi State
- Auburn
- UCLA
- Michigan
- LSU
- Florida State
- Duke
- Stanford
- N.C. State
- Oklahoma State
- North Carolina
- East Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Georgia Tech
- Wake Forest
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
This is the second-straight season the Commodores were selected as the preseason favorite. They were the 2019 NCAA College World Series champions.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.