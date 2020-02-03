LSU ranks in top 15 of preseason NCBWA poll

The LSU baseball team gets pumped up before a game. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 3, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:39 PM

DALLAS (WAFB) - The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its preseason poll Monday and LSU is ranked in the top 15.

The Tigers come in at No. 13 on the list. They start the season on Friday, Feb. 14 with a three-game weekend series hosting Indiana.

SEC rival Vanderbilt is ranked No. 1 on the preseason poll. Louisville, Texas Tech, Georgia, and Miami round out the top five. There are six SEC schools in the top 10.

NCBWA PRESEASON POLL:

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Louisville
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Arkansas
  7. Arizona State
  8. Florida
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Auburn
  11. UCLA
  12. Michigan
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Duke
  16. Stanford
  17. N.C. State
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. North Carolina
  20. East Carolina
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Georgia Tech
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Ole Miss

This is the second-straight season the Commodores were selected as the preseason favorite. They were the 2019 NCAA College World Series champions.

