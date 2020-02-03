LSU jumps to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team soared four spots in the new AP Top 25 Poll that was released Monday morning.
The Tigers (17-4, 8-0 SEC) moved up to No. 18 from No. 22 after home wins over Alabama and Ole Miss.
LSU beat Alabama, 90-76, on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Then, the Tigers got past Ole Miss, 73-63, on Saturday, Feb. 1.
AP Top 25:
- Baylor
- Gonzaga
- Kansas
- San Diego State
- Louisville
- Dayton
- Duke
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Villanova
- Auburn
- Seton Hall
- West Virginia
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- LSU
- Butler
- Illinois
- Creighton
- Penn State
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Houston
The Tigers are 8-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1981 and are currently riding a 10-game win streak.
This is LSU’s highest ranking this season.
