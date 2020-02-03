THE INVESTIGATORS: Protective order issued against man arrested after elderly woman discovered in ‘unlivable’ conditions

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A protective order has been issued against Galen Marcantel, the man arrested and facing charges after an elderly woman was discovered in conditions the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office describes as “unlivable”.
The order was issued against Marcantel, 54, one day after detectives did a welfare check at the victim’s home on Delacroix Street on Thursday, Jan. 30. Under the terms, Marcantel is ordered to not come within 1,000 feet of the victim, who is in her 70s. Marcantel is also prohibited from contacting any of the victim’s family members and he also cannot come within 100 yards of the victim’s home. The order appears to indicate that Marcantel and the victim may have been in some sort of intimate relationship while he was living with her.
An investigation revealed the woman remained in bed alone in the home for several hours at a time. Pet waste from the 16 animals that were in the home had begun to accumulate in the home and soaked into the woman’s bedding and clothing. Detectives learned Marantel had been living in the home for months and prevented her family from visiting her.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says Marcantel went as far as filing a restraining order against the woman’s family in order to prevent them from visiting.
Marcantel also faces five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals from the Plaquemine Police Department. Those charges are related to this case. Authorities brought the woman to a hospital before arresting Marcantel. They also removed the animals.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is working to find out more about the case and will have a report this evening on 9News at 10.
