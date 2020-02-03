FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy beautiful weather while it lasts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a quiet Monday as we return to school and work for the week. Dry and unseasonably warm for this time of year.
Temperatures will start out some 10-12 degrees warmer than Sunday.
Mild early-February weather will continue Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies with breezy southernly winds. We’ll top out at 75°.
Overnight, a few spotty showers are still possible with a low in the lower 60s.
Tuesday, clouds increase as a 30-40% coverage of showers moves in. Tuesday afternoon remains warm with a high of 76°.
The possibility of severe weather returns Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.