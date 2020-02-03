FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy beautiful weather while it lasts

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mon., Feb. 3 - Possibility of severe weather returns mid-week
By Diane Deaton | February 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 7:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a quiet Monday as we return to school and work for the week. Dry and unseasonably warm for this time of year.

Temperatures will start out some 10-12 degrees warmer than Sunday.

Mild early-February weather will continue Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies with breezy southernly winds. We’ll top out at 75°.

Overnight, a few spotty showers are still possible with a low in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, clouds increase as a 30-40% coverage of showers moves in. Tuesday afternoon remains warm with a high of 76°.

The possibility of severe weather returns Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.