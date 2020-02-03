FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as cold front moves through

Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight and into Tuesday morning for the Baton Rouge metro area. We could see some spotty, light showers during the Tuesday morning commute, with isolated to scattered mainly light showers for the afternoon. Rain chances for the day are set at 30% to 40%, which means many neighborhoods will stay dry through the cloudy, breezy Tuesday. Those areas that do see rain are likely to get less than 0.1” for the day. Highs Tuesday are expected to return to the 70s for the third consecutive day.