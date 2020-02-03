FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most WAFB neighborhoods enjoyed blue skies and sunshine through the first half of Monday with temperatures climbing into the 70s in the afternoon. The warm-up came with some clouds and we expect the clouds to continue to increase in coverage through the evening and into the night.
Temperatures will stay in the 60s overnight and into Tuesday morning for the Baton Rouge metro area. We could see some spotty, light showers during the Tuesday morning commute, with isolated to scattered mainly light showers for the afternoon. Rain chances for the day are set at 30% to 40%, which means many neighborhoods will stay dry through the cloudy, breezy Tuesday. Those areas that do see rain are likely to get less than 0.1” for the day. Highs Tuesday are expected to return to the 70s for the third consecutive day.
It will be much wetter Wednesday and Thursday though. A cold front will slowly work its way across Louisiana from northwest to southeast between Tuesday evening through early Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday and the first part of Thursday.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center currently has the entire WAFB region under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, mainly from late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Locally heavy rains could also be an issue for some locations between Wednesday and Thursday. The latest outlook from the NWS Weather Prediction Center (as available Monday afternoon) projects widespread 1.5” to 2.5” rain totals over the two-day period, with locally higher amounts possible.
Fortunately, area rivers and bayous are in fairly good shape and should be able to handle the excess runoff. However, be ready for wet commutes, especially Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with roadway ponding in the usual places.
The rain should end Thursday, with highs that day only reaching the low to mid 50s for metro Baton Rouge. Sunshine returns Friday. After a chilly sunrise in the upper 30s Friday morning, temperatures should rebound into the 60s for the afternoon.
The upcoming weekend looks to be largely dry, although the latest First Alert forecast does include isolated showers Saturday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s for the entire WAFB region. Unfortunately, scattered to numerous rains return to the forecast for the first part of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.