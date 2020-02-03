Family friend says she can’t believe mother arrested for alleged abuse against kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Disturbing new details are now coming to light about how a mom reportedly abused her kids.
Jenifer Rodriguez has been charged with 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles after she allegedly beat her kids with a trashcan and a belt, and reportedly used a Taser on one of them.
Now, a friend of the family says she was shocked to find out what happened.
“I wouldn’t have thought twice about having her help me if I needed help. She’s reached out multiple times to help me if I needed help," said a family friend, who wished to remain anonymous.
