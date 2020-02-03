Councilwoman speaks at Press Club about Community Police Ambassadors program

Wicker says 23 people from across East Baton Rouge Parish will continue the work started by previous ambassadors. She says the goal is to improve the communication between law enforcement and the community. In 2020, the volunteers will work closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Wicker says the group has only met once, but they have already started conversations about helping the hearing impaired community build a better relationship with law enforcement. Wicker says this two-year program is a unique opportunity for those quiet conversations at home to be shared.