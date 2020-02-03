Councilwoman speaks at Press Club about Community Police Ambassadors program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second round of participants in the Baton Rouge Community Police Ambassadors program have been selected and they’re ready to get to work.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker spoke before members of the Baton Rouge Press club Monday afternoon (Feb. 3) to give an update on the program.
Wicker says 23 people from across East Baton Rouge Parish will continue the work started by previous ambassadors. She says the goal is to improve the communication between law enforcement and the community. In 2020, the volunteers will work closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Wicker says the group has only met once, but they have already started conversations about helping the hearing impaired community build a better relationship with law enforcement. Wicker says this two-year program is a unique opportunity for those quiet conversations at home to be shared.
“Class one experienced a tremendous amount of healing as it relates to sort of, not only the tangible things they wanted to accomplish point by point, but also a lot of these intangibles. Hey, I’ve never met a person that I didn’t like once I heard their story,” Wicker said.
As a result of the first class, Wicker says several community connection centers are in the works across the parish. Those centers will serve as neutral places where people can connect with police.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.