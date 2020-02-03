COAST GUARD: Vessel runs aground in Intracoastal near Berwick; barge splits in half

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The United States Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a report of a towing vessel that ran aground in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near mile marker 99 in St. Mary Parish near Berwick on Monday, Feb. 3.
The USCG says watchstanders at Vessel Traffic Service Berwick Bay got the report around 10 p.m. Sunday that the vessel, Miss Odessa, which was carrying six hopper barges filled with rock, ran aground.
The Miss Odessa was reportedly headed south on the Atchafalaya River when it turned west into the Intracoastal and hit the bottom. While trying to break free, one of the barges was split in half, the USCG says.
Members of the Marine Safety Unit in Morgan City’s marine inspection and investigations team got on scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday to assess the damage. Reports indicate there was no damage to the Miss Odessa or the other five barges. Also, no pollution has been reported in the area, the USCG says.
The vessel has now hired a company to help with salvaging the barge. The USCG is also assisting.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.