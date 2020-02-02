Woman charged with 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles after allegedly beating kids with trash can and belts, tasing teen

Jenifer Rodriguez faces 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles related to evidence collected by Baton Rouge police officers allegedly showing her abusing four children over several months. (Source: EBRSO)
By Kevin Foster | February 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 8:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jenifer Rodriguez, 46, was arrested by Baton Rouge police officers who claimed they reviewed evidence suggesting Rodriguez abused children over several months.

The arrest report states Rodriguez used a taser to intimidate four children, and at one point actually used it to shock a teen. A four-year-old was stuck in the face and allegedly beaten with a trash can by Rodriguez, an arresting officer wrote.

Both a 9-year-old and 7-year-old were allegedly beaten with belts, the officer claimed. The 9-year-old was also beaten with the belt buckle, stomped on, and kicked, the arrest report states.

Rodriguez now faces 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles.

