Warming trend until Thursday cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday morning will be cold with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
After Sunday morning though, temperatures will see a modest warming trend up until our next cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.
Sunday afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday. Highs will climb to the mid-70s by Tuesday.
The next two days will remain dry, with Tuesday staying mainly dry.
That all changes Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will push through the area triggering widespread showers and t-storms.
The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday into predawn Thursday.
Early indications are that a line of strong to possibly severe t-storms will push through the area at some point Wednesday or early Thursday. Exact timing still needs to be worked out in the coming days.
The warming trend ends Wednesday once the front arrives. Much colder temperatures will be felt Thursday and remain into Friday.
However, by next weekend temperatures will warm nicely back above early February norms. This will be welcomed news for our two area parades, Krewe of Oshun on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Mystic Krewe of Mutts Sunday, Feb. 9.
After the dry weekend, rain looks to return for the first part of the next work/school week.
