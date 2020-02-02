Tigers fans help kick off LSU baseball season at Baseball Fan Fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s no one more hyped than an LSU sports fan, and Tiger fans were definitely excited during LSU’s Baseball Fan Fest at Alex Box Stadium.
"I’m always pumped up about LSU football, but baseball, I just really love it,” said Sondra Richard.
Fans got up close and personal with their favorite players who signed hundreds of autographs. Fans also had a chance to tour the stadium.
“When you start off in the beginning of the season like this and you really get to be personable like one on one, it just feels better as you go through the season. It kind of feels like your own sons out there playing baseball,” said Richard.
“Every last one of these guys is my baby. Let’s go Tigers. I bleed purple and live gold, that’s where we are. We’re right here in Baton Rouge Louisiana cheering those Tigers on, bringing them to that season, that national championship because this is our year," said Lisa Hilliard, mother of LSU player Ma’Khail Hilliard.
The Tigers have their opening game at the box in two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.