Pedestrian struck by 3 vehicles, killed on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian died after being struck by 3 vehicles while walking in the 7200 block of Airline Hwy. Detectives are now searching for the driver of one vehicle, the first vehicle that struck the pedestrian, who fled the scene after the crash.
Investigators believe the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld until family members can be contacted.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
