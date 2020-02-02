MBB: Southern picks up 6th SWAC victory by outlasting Alcorn State

Southern guard Micah Bradford (No. 13) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 1, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 7:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team picked up its sixth conference win on the season Saturday by outlasting Alcorn State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Jags came away with the 93-82 win over the Braves.

Micah Bradford put up 27 points and dished out eight assists. LaMarcus Lee added 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

More to come.

