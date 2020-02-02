I-10 West near Whiskey Bay reopens after crews finish repair work early

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The westbound lanes of I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the Whiskey Bay exit have reopened, according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD had shut down the westbound portion of the interstate near mile marker 127 on Jan. 31. so crews could repair damage to the roadway sustained from a crash in 2019.
DOTD officials said in the tweet that crews finished the work early than expected. The closure was originally scheduled until 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
I-10 West at Whiskey Bay was re-opened just before 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Over the weekend, drivers were asked to take US 190 as a detour.
