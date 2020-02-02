Argument lead to shooting; teen girl fights for her life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young girl is fighting for her life after an argument leads to a shootout.
Shreveport police responded to a shooting a little after 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb.1 on the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue.
According to police, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in the car of one of the shooters.
She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for both gunmen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
