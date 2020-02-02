Aifuwa, Pointer lead LSU over No. 15 Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team swept the regular season series against Texas A&M with a win Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.
The Lady Tigers (16-5, 6-3 SEC) edged the Aggies (18-4, 6-3 SEC), 59-58.
Center Faustine Aifuwa recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Guard Khayla Pointer also put up 18 points. Guard Jailin Cherry added 10 points. Ayana Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer, finished with no points in the contest. She did come down with six rebounds.
LSU’s players honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash that happened Sunday, Jan. 26. The Lady Tigers wore special shirts during warmups before the game.
The Lady Tigers came away with a 57-54 win over the Aggies earlier in the month.
