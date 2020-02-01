Police: Individuals allegedly stole victim’s backpack after deadly drag racing crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals accused of stealing a backpack from a victim of a fatal crash.
Deondrick Rudd, 24, of Jennings, was riding his bicycle in the 2100 block of North Lobdell Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. At the same time, Christopher and Lattimore Brock were allegedly drag racing and subsequently crashed, striking Rudd on his bicycle and a utility pole.
Investigators say a group of individuals who witnessed the crash stole Rudd’s backpack instead of trying to help Rudd or the other victims of the crash.
Christopher Brock, 54, of Baker, and Rudd both died at the scene. Lattimore Brock, 67, is facing counts of vehicular homicide for their deaths.
Rudd was an avid photographer and earned money photographing various events around Baton Rouge while studying at Southern University.
RELATED STORIES:
- Mom, girlfriend of man killed during alleged drag racing crash hope for justice
- Bicyclist killed during alleged drag-racing crash was set to propose on Valentine’s Day
- Good Samaritan speaks out about deadly drag racing crash on Lobdell Boulevard
- Man charged with vehicular homicide, drag-racing after two killed in crash on Lobdell Boulevard
Detectives say the backpack Rudd was wearing at the time contained electronic and photographic equipment. It landed in the roadway after the crash.
Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the individuals in surveillance photos or has any information about them to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344344-STOP (7867).
You can also submit a tip from their website at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app to submit information.
You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.