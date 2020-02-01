Police: Individuals allegedly stole victim’s backpack after deadly drag racing crash

Baton Rouge police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals accused of stealing a man's backpack instead of helping him after he was struck by a vehicle on North Lobdell Boulevard on Jan. 25, 2020. (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By Nick Gremillion | February 1, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 1:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals accused of stealing a backpack from a victim of a fatal crash.

Deondrick Rudd, 24, of Jennings, was riding his bicycle in the 2100 block of North Lobdell Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. At the same time, Christopher and Lattimore Brock were allegedly drag racing and subsequently crashed, striking Rudd on his bicycle and a utility pole.

Investigators say a group of individuals who witnessed the crash stole Rudd’s backpack instead of trying to help Rudd or the other victims of the crash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above who are accused of stealing a man's backpack immediately following a crash that killed two people on Jan. 25, 2020. (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
Christopher Brock, 54, of Baker, and Rudd both died at the scene. Lattimore Brock, 67, is facing counts of vehicular homicide for their deaths.

Deondrick Rudd was struck and killed while riding his bike during a drag-racing crash on Jan. 25. (Source: WAFB)

Rudd was an avid photographer and earned money photographing various events around Baton Rouge while studying at Southern University.

He was also planning to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Detectives say the backpack Rudd was wearing at the time contained electronic and photographic equipment. It landed in the roadway after the crash.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the individuals in surveillance photos or has any information about them to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344344-STOP (7867).

You can also submit a tip from their website at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app to submit information.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

