Pelicans fly high in win over Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Zion Williamson finished with 24 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans flew past the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Pelicans (20-29) came away with the 139-111 win over the Grizzlies (24-25) Friday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Williamson threw down several big dunks on alley-oops. He finished 9-of-15 from the field. He added six rebounds.
POST-GAME WRAP: Pelicans - 139, Grizzlies - 111
Brandon Ingram had 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 19 points behind five 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points.
The Pels have won three straight. They ended the Grizzlies’ four-game win streak.
