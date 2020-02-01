New furniture store coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Furniture Gallery has just purchased space on Florida Boulevard to open a new store in Baton Rouge.
After less than a month on the market, Elifin Realty says it sold the property (5905 to 5907 Florida Blvd.) to Furniture Gallery Inc.
The company just signed a lease for the two retail suites that will be combined to create at 31,000 square foot space. Furniture Gallery says the location was appealing because of the large showroom floor, warehouse area in the back, and high visibility on Florida.
The store is planning for summer of 2020 opening and will sell living room, bedroom, dining room, and home office furniture, as well as mattresses and home goods accessories.
The shopping center is at the corner of Florida and N Ardenwood and also houses Rose’s Discount Store and Deep South Flea Market.
