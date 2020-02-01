Monroe veteran helps find home for fellow 83-year-old Korean War vet

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe army veteran helped another vet who had been homeless for years. Drew Baker and Arthur Calhoun first met when Calhoun was looking for a warm place to rest in a local restaurant.
“It was quite a shivering cold day that evening," Baker says. "He had came in trying to seek some shelter. It was warm. There were a couple individuals offering to give him a ride home, but Mr. Calhoun explained he didn't have a home. He was living on the street."
After meeting the 83-year-old Korean War veteran a second time on the Louisville Bridge, Baker knew he had to find a way to help him.
Baker gave Calhoun food, opened up his home for a few nights in his home and even helped get Calhoun admitted into the hospital to check on some injuries.
"I put Mr. Calhoun in a hotel for a couple of nights until the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Home could take him in and get everything processed."
“This guy has saved my neck a time or two,” Calhoun says. “He don’t look much like a hero, but he’s a pretty good friend.”
Calhoun says through the ups and downs, his life still has been good, but it will certainly get better now knowing he has a warm place to sleep at night. "I was looking for an apartment but never could find one. I guess I didn't know how to look for one," Calhoun says.
"It's been a couple years since I've had a decent place to stay, but I'll be alright. It's kind of rough sleeping outside, but if you know how to do it, you can manage. There's a lot of people that are homeless and have no jobs in this country."
Baker says he'll continue to help people in need. Even in doing for others, he’s learned there’s more to everyone’s story than what you see. “I’m never going to stop being there for people, especially Mr. Calhoun,” Baker says. “Once they take the time to know some of these individuals, you’ll find out they’re very good people that have good hearts.
Now, Baker is also challenging others to do the same. “Take the step forward to help give back to the ones who are willing to sacrifice it all and lay their lives down on the line so we can have our freedom today,” Baker says. “No veteran needs to be on the street. No one needs to be on the street regardless, especially our vets."
"I really do appreciate it, everything he's done for me," Calhoun says.
"Well, I'm just giving back to you what you've given to us," Baker replies.
Calhoun is continuing to get checkups at a local hospital and will be able to move into the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Home next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.