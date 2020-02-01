LSU LB Donte Starks suspended indefinitely for violating team rules

Freshman was a 4-star recruit from John Ehret HS

By Nick Gremillion | February 1, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 10:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Head coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement in a statement issued on Feb. 1.

Starks’ suspension is the first major disciplinary action of the offseason following LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship win on Jan. 13.

The former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School in Marrero, La. only played in three games against Northwestern State, Utah State, and Florida during the 2019 season.

He mainly played on special teams and did not record a tackle. Starks is listed on LSU athletics website as 6-foot-1 tall, weighing 217 pounds.

