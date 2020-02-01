KIRAN: LSP denies interviews with graduating troopers to avoid subject of alleged cheating, hazing scandal

At the graduation held at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, WAFB wanted to focus on the celebrations for the graduating troopers and their families, troopers who train nearly six months and only get to see their families on the weekends. WAFB wanted to ask those troopers what it meant to finally walk across the stage and receive that badge. It’s what WAFB has done for numerous past graduations. But on Friday, several state police spokesmen told us we were not allowed to interview any graduating troopers.