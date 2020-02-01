FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Simply a wonderful weekend in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be hard to be angry with the weather this weekend. Skies will clear through Saturday with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Saturday will stay cool with highs staying in the upper 50°s.
A few neighborhoods may sneak into the low 60°s. Winds could be a bit breezy Saturday. Expect a few gusts in the upper teens (mph). If you have early morning plans Sunday you’ll want a heavy jacket.
Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 30°s around sunrise. After sunrise temperatures will be climbing steadily. Afternoon highs Sunday will climb to near 70° under bright sunshine.
Sunday will be an ideal day to get out in the garden. Clouds will roll back in Monday as our next storm system approaches. We stay dry Monday so no need to back the rain gear for back to work/school.
Temperatures will continue a warming trend. Sct’d showers and a few non-severe t-storms are expected in the Tuesday forecast. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this mid part of the week.
The storm system is set to arrive Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed our entire area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. A few strong to severe t-storms look possible at some point Wednesday.
Exact timing will have to get worked out in the coming days. Long-range weather models get into better agreement.
We are still several days out from this potential severe weather event.
A lot could change between now and then, so just be sure to check back with us in the coming days for further updates.
Rains will linger into early Thursday as a rapid cool-down occurs.
It won’t stay cool for long as mild temperatures are set to return by the following weekend.
