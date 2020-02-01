FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather to end Super Bowl weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will be moving overhead today keeping skies rain-free and allowing temperatures to steadily rise. Afternoon highs will be several degrees above early February norms.
Expect 70°s for afternoon temperatures through Wednesday. Clouds will begin to move back in Monday, but the day will remain dry.
Most of the WAFB viewing area will stay dry Tuesday as our next storm system approaches. The storm system is expected to slow as it moves through the local area.
This could cause a likely rain chances to extend from Wednesday into the first part of Thursday. 1-2″ of rain is expected on average which would be manageable.
A few localized spots could receive higher amounts which could create a minimal nuisance flood threat. Our bigger concern will likely be the threat for strong to severe t-storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of the WAFB viewing area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) is in place for the entire area through the day Wednesday into the first part of Thursday morning. As of now all modes of severe weather are on the table.
But exact timing and what main threat we anticipate still needs to be worked out in the coming days as we get closer to the weather event.
Colder temperatures will be felt Thursday as the cold front with this storm system eventually pushes through.
A series of cold fronts will occur in the days following. The first arrives late Saturday and the next as we start the following work/school week.
