Crawfish prices dip as season ramps up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the biggest weekend in football.
“The Saints being out, we got a few LSU players on the Chiefs, so we’ll pull for them,” said Charles Dupuis, manager at Tony’s Seafood.
There might not be any Saints in the Super Bowl, but the next best thing in south Louisiana is crawfish. At Tony’s, the mudbugs are flying out of the pan as folks stock up for the game and get their fill just weeks into the season.
“It happens every year,” said Dupuis. “There’s a spike in the demand for crawfish. It’s kind of a steady increase, but on Super Bowl, boom. All the guys are like, ‘Man we’ve got to boil some crawfish for the game.’”
As the demand picks up, so does the workload behind the scenes at the restaurant. As the day's catch is loaded up to be cleaned, then rinsed before finally getting dumped in a bucket to be boiled.
“Right now, they’re a good size for this time of year,” said Dupuis. “They’re going to be smaller than you’re going to see in May obviously, but the last two weeks, we saw a nice increase in size.”
Size is not the only thing that’s improving with each passing day. Right now, the price is also just right.
“I know 2020 is going to be an epic crawfish season,” said Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App.
King says just like steam from some of the crawfish, the season is getting bathed in good fortune. The supply is up and the prices are falling, just in time for the Super Bowl.
"Prices this weekend going into Super Bowl Sunday are a full $2 cheaper than than they were last Super Bowl Sunday," said King.
Her app allows users to track the prices of live and boiled crawfish around the region and she tells WAFB the business is growing as love for this particular seafood spikes.
“We currently have 1,341 business on the app from Texas, Louisiana, and along the Gulf Coast,” said King. “We check their prices every single week.”
Folks at Tony’s say Saturday may be one of the busier days and tell WAFB they may even be running low on crawfish by Sunday.
