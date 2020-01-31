Zion ‘just getting started’ on a promising NBA career

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four games into the Zion Williamson era, and all appears smooth for the rookie. Zion is averaging 18 points and eight rebounds a game, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
“Still adjusting, still trying to find my legs again. But outside of that everything is going well. Me and my teammates are finding our chemistry. I think coaches are going to be big help finding it,” said Zion Williamson.
Zion missed 44 regular season games to start the season. When he finally did lace up those sneakers to play, Zion was in for a surprise.
“At first, my thoughts going in were I don’t think I’m going to start. I think I’m going to come off the bench, get the flow of the game, try to fit in. They kind of just threw me right in there. I think my teammates have helped me out with that,” said Zion.
“Honestly, you guys are seeing just the start of it. He has so much more to offer. I’ve seen him do a lot more, especially before his injury. I’m just excited because I’m seeing the praise that he’s getting. He’s just getting started,” said Jahlil Okafor.
The Pelicans host the Grizzlies Friday night. Right now Memphis holds the 8th seed in the Western Conference, five games ahead of New Orleans. Also in the contest, Alvin Gentry will be going for win No. 500 as head coach.
