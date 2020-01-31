Zion and Alexander-Walker selected for NBA Rising Stars Game

Williamson, 6-7, 285, who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 18.0 points on .633 shooting from the floor, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The Duke University product made his NBA debut Jan. 22 vs. San Antonio, becoming the first player in NBA history to score at least 22 points while playing under 20 minutes in their first career NBA game. Williamson has been selected by the NBA to join the U.S. Team as the replacement for the injured Carter, who has not played for the Bulls since sustaining a sprained right ankle on Jan. 6. Carter is not expected to return to game action until after the All-Star break.