Two Ascension schools impacted by Gonzales power outage

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are dealing with power outages Friday morning.
According to a tweet from the Ascension Parish School Board, Gonzales Middle and East Ascension High School were impacted by power outages in the City of Gonzales.
“Everyone is safe and school is proceeding with modifications,” the tweet reads.
Officials say they expect the power to be restored shortly and are planning to proceed with a normal day on both campuses.
According to Entergy, 862 customers were without power in Gonzales between I-10 and Airline Highway, along Orice Roth Road and S. Burnside Avenue (Hwy. 44).
