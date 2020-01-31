Step up to a healthy challenge for American Heart Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February is American Heart Month and we want to challenge you to step up to a healthier lifestyle.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But that doesn’t have to be a scary thought, it can be a motivating one.
Heart disease is often preventable if you take extra care to with healthy choices. We want to encourage you to take baby steps to achieve that goal.
Walking is a heart healthy activity that is easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Although 10,000 steps has long been established as the standard, every person is different, so it’s important to find what works for you.
To help you increase the amount you’re walking, we’re going to issue some challenges throughout the entire month of February. They will range in difficulty, but the goal will be the same each time – MOVEMENT!
The first challenge is going to be an easy one. All you have to do is commit! Show off your shoes with a shoefie and post it to the Get Fit Red Stick group on Facebook or in album below.
