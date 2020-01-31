Road work project on Brightside causing headache for drivers, business owners

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The city-parish of East Baton Rouge has invested more than $1 billion for its MovEBR project. The funds will be used for transportation and infrastructure upgrades, along with synchronizing traffic lights.
However, one project that started in 2018 isn’t necessarily on that list, but is still giving businesses and drivers headaches.
DOTD says it’s a $10 million project to widen the intersection at Lee and Brightside, stretching about half a mile. The roadwork has been delayed and is blocking people from getting into businesses inside a shopping center near the intersection. However, the end of the work may finally be near.
