No. 22 LSU prepares to host Ole Miss, starting with tribute to Pete Maravich

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade shared his thoughts Friday on Tiger basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich, who will be honored Saturday morning ahead of the LSU game with Ole Miss on what the school is calling “Alumni Weekend.”
“I wish we had someone that could score 44 a game," said Wade. "I feel safe saying this, it is a record that will never be broken because anybody good enough to start and play as a freshman is not going to be here as a senior anymore. That is just the way it goes with the way college basketball is now. It is a record that will go down in history. It will be something LSU is a part of history for forever. I don’t see any way it ever gets broken. Just a phenomenal player and talent that is a really good piece to our program.”
Friday, Jan. 31 is actually the 50-year anniversary when Maravich broke the NCAA all-time scoring record, previously set by Oscar Robertson. Maravich passed Robertson’s mark of 2,973 set in 1960 when LSU faced Ole Miss at the John Parker Ag Center (known as “The Cow Palace”) in Baton Rouge on Jan. 31, 1970. Maravich went on to score 3,667 points in three years. Remarkably, no player has come within 400 points of the record in the last 50 years.
RELATED STORIES:
No. 22 LSU ((16-4, 7-0 SEC) would move to 8-0 in league play with a win over Ole Miss (10-10, 1-6 SEC). The last time that happened was back in 1981. The Tigers are also looking to extend their current nine-game win streak.
The Tigers beat the Rebels, 80-76, in Oxford about two weeks ago.
Tipoff at the PMAC is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game can also be seen on ESPN2.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more basketball and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.