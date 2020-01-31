Lutcher man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting, killing teen in 2016 ambush-style attack

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 37-year-old man has been given a significant prison sentence for the 2016 killing of a teenager, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.
On Jan. 31, 2019, a jury in St. James Parish found Burnell Gordon of Lutcher guilty of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Back in 2016, Gordon shot and killed Darrell Johnson, 19.
The shooting happened during the early morning hours of June 15, 2016. Deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Courseault Street in Lutcher after reports of a shooting. The person who called 911 said Gordon had just shot her nephew. Johnson was taken to a local hospital after being shot once in the stomach. He later died at the hospital.
Detectives interviewed multiple people and learned Johnson, who had been at his aunt’s house the previous day as well, was shot near the door of the home in an ambush-style attack. After being shot, Johnson told three different people, including medical staff, that he had been shot by Gordon, who later turned himself in to authorities.
At the time, Gordon was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
After the jury found him guilty in January of 2019, sentencing was deferred to a later date. Then in April of 2019, Gordon appeared before Judge Tess Stromberg for sentencing. He was sentenced to 30 years with credit for time served.
On Aug. 15, 2019, prosecutors then filed a habitual offender bill, saying Gordon was a third time felony offender.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Gordon appeared again before Judge Stromberg for sentencing in connection with the habitual offender bill. Judge Stromberg re-sentenced Gordon to 45 years with credit for time served.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.